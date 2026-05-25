Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC signs Rs 13,527 cr term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad)

IRFC signs Rs 13,527 cr term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad)

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Indian Railway Finance Corporation signed a Rs 13,527 crore term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) (L&TMRHL) to refinance the debt obligations of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, marking a landmark refinancing transaction in India's urban transit sector.

The refinancing follows the transfer of 100 per cent ownership of L&TMRHL from Larsen & Toubro to the Government of Telangana through Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL), transforming the metro network into a strategic public mobility asset under state ownership and creating a stronger financial foundation for the phased expansion of Hyderabad's metro ecosystem.

The facility will refinance existing debt obligations, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), commercial papers and term loans, enabling an orderly exit for existing lenders while significantly improving the project's long-term financial sustainability.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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