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Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 43.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 50.45% to Rs 60.48 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 43.53% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.45% to Rs 60.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.40% to Rs 16.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 190.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.4840.20 50 190.87146.27 30 OPM %17.8420.15 -15.2619.14 - PBDT10.137.13 42 26.7724.11 11 PBT8.866.12 45 22.1117.81 24 NP6.434.48 44 16.1913.12 23

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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