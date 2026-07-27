Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 52.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 47.24 croreNet profit of Iris Clothings rose 52.47% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 47.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.2437.40 26 OPM %17.0414.06 -PBDT7.224.71 53 PBT5.383.63 48 NP4.012.63 52
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