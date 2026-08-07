Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRIS Regtech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IRIS Regtech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 32.75 crore

Net loss of IRIS Regtech Solutions reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.7525.19 30 OPM %-5.100.99 -PBDT0.481.28 -63 PBT-0.950.78 PL NP-0.970.18 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 99.61% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Next Story