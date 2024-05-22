Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 122.28% in the March 2024 quarter

IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 122.28% in the March 2024 quarter

May 22 2024
Sales decline 11.89% to Rs 214.25 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 122.28% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.89% to Rs 214.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.66% to Rs 85.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 890.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 980.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales214.25243.15 -12 890.52980.09 -9 OPM %10.556.00 -16.7111.45 - PBDT23.8910.75 122 145.9795.30 53 PBT16.495.11 223 119.5074.40 61 NP8.984.04 122 85.6763.15 36

May 22 2024

