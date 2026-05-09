IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 190.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 279.67 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 190.66% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 279.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.72% to Rs 53.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1066.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 975.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.