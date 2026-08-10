ISF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.93% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of ISF reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.340.43 -21 OPM %32.3513.95 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0
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