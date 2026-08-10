ISF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.93% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of ISF reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.340.4332.3513.950.0400.0400.030

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