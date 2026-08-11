ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.98% to Rs 1980.00 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 29.15% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.98% to Rs 1980.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1356.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1980.001356.33 46 OPM %6.249.14 -PBDT117.70116.33 1 PBT52.9045.10 17 NP8.956.93 29
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