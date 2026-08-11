ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.98% to Rs 1980.00 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 29.15% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.98% to Rs 1980.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1356.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1980.001356.336.249.14117.70116.3352.9045.108.956.93

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