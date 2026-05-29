Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 89.84% to Rs 31.76 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes and chemicals reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.84% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 73.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.7616.73 90 73.47101.47 -28 OPM %17.541.85 -5.086.62 - PBDT4.42-0.20 LP -0.124.59 PL PBT2.35-0.81 LP -4.972.12 PL NP1.46-1.16 LP -7.111.09 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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