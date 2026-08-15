Ishan Dyes and chemicals standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 154.63% to Rs 41.48 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes and chemicals declined 46.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 154.63% to Rs 41.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.4816.298.1511.302.241.020.190.410.160.30

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