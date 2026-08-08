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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 23.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.155.40 -42 OPM %9.846.48 -PBDT0.350.42 -17 PBT0.300.39 -23 NP0.230.30 -23

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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