Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 3.15 croreNet profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 23.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.155.40 -42 OPM %9.846.48 -PBDT0.350.42 -17 PBT0.300.39 -23 NP0.230.30 -23
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