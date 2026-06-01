Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.89% to Rs 3.06 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 37.93% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.89% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.34% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.