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Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.380.08 375 OPM %52.63125.00 -PBDT0.210.13 62 PBT0.200.13 54 NP0.170.13 31

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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