Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 375.00% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.380.08 375 OPM %52.63125.00 -PBDT0.210.13 62 PBT0.200.13 54 NP0.170.13 31
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