IST consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 34.89 crore

Net profit of IST rose 14.87% to Rs 83.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.8929.3945.5172.17100.7692.8699.2491.5283.1172.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News