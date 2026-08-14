IST consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 34.89 croreNet profit of IST rose 14.87% to Rs 83.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.8929.39 19 OPM %45.5172.17 -PBDT100.7692.86 9 PBT99.2491.52 8 NP83.1172.35 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content