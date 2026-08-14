iStreet Network standalone net profit declines 36.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 227.51% to Rs 43.33 croreNet profit of iStreet Network declined 36.44% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 227.51% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.3313.23 228 OPM %4.965.06 -PBDT2.272.47 -8 PBT2.102.47 -15 NP1.572.47 -36
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