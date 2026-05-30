Home / Markets / Capital Market News / iStreet Network standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the March 2026 quarter

iStreet Network standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 586.92% to Rs 41.49 crore

Net profit of iStreet Network rose 11.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 586.92% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1966.67% to Rs 4.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1522.85% to Rs 98.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.496.04 587 98.026.04 1523 OPM %1.785.46 -3.823.64 - PBDT0.760.35 117 5.560.24 2217 PBT0.650.35 86 5.450.24 2171 NP0.390.35 11 4.960.24 1967

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Duropack standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the March 2026 quarter

TMT (I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Genesys International Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vama Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rapid Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story