iStreet Network standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 586.92% to Rs 41.49 crore

Net profit of iStreet Network rose 11.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 586.92% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1966.67% to Rs 4.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1522.85% to Rs 98.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.