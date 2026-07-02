IT shares rebounds as bargain buying lifts sector after four-day selloff

The Nifty IT index surged 4.39% to 26,901.60 on Thursday, snapping a four-session losing streak as investors returned to beaten-down technology stocks after the recent sharp correction.

The sectoral index had fallen 6.52% over the previous four trading sessions. It remains down 11.58% over the past three months and 30.77% over the past year.

The rally was broad-based, with Coforge leading the gains, rising 5.92%, followed by Infosys (up 5.46%), Mphasis (up 5.34%), Persistent Systems (up 5.27%), HCLTech (up 4.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.72%), LTIMindtree (up 3.56%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.27%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.83%) and Wipro (up 2.67%).