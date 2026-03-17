Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IT stocks extend slide; Nifty IT down nearly 5% in six sessions

IT stocks extend slide; Nifty IT down nearly 5% in six sessions

Image
Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

IT stocks remained under pressure on Tuesday, with the Nifty IT index falling 0.97% to 28,761, extending its losing streak to six consecutive sessions with a cumulative decline of 4.65%.

Among key laggards, Coforge dropped 3.62%, Wipro fell 2.15%, Persistent Systems declined 2.11%, Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 1.68%, Infosys lost 1.59%, Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.21%, Mphasis declined 0.94%, HCL Technologies was down 0.93%, LTIMindtree slipped 0.78%, and Tech Mahindra edged lower by 0.40%.

The broader weakness comes amid a sharp correction in the sector, with the Nifty IT index down around 29% from its 52-week high of 40,301.40. The sell-off has been largely driven by concerns that generative AI could disrupt traditional revenue streams such as application development, testing, and maintenance, which account for a significant share of industry revenues. Industry estimates suggest AI could impact 25-30% of such work and potentially dent overall revenues by 10-12% over the next few years, while also leading to slower hiring and efficiency-driven workforce changes.

Despite the decline, the correction is nearing historical averages, and valuations have turned more reasonable. Going ahead, companies with strong AI capabilities, digital exposure, and robust deal pipelines are expected to be better positioned, keeping the broader outlook cautiously constructive even as the sector undergoes a structural transition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma announces FDA acceptance of sBLA for ILUMYA for psoriatic arthritis

Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story