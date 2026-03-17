IT stocks extend slide; Nifty IT down nearly 5% in six sessions

IT stocks remained under pressure on Tuesday, with the Nifty IT index falling 0.97% to 28,761, extending its losing streak to six consecutive sessions with a cumulative decline of 4.65%.

Among key laggards, Coforge dropped 3.62%, Wipro fell 2.15%, Persistent Systems declined 2.11%, Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 1.68%, Infosys lost 1.59%, Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.21%, Mphasis declined 0.94%, HCL Technologies was down 0.93%, LTIMindtree slipped 0.78%, and Tech Mahindra edged lower by 0.40%.

The broader weakness comes amid a sharp correction in the sector, with the Nifty IT index down around 29% from its 52-week high of 40,301.40. The sell-off has been largely driven by concerns that generative AI could disrupt traditional revenue streams such as application development, testing, and maintenance, which account for a significant share of industry revenues. Industry estimates suggest AI could impact 25-30% of such work and potentially dent overall revenues by 10-12% over the next few years, while also leading to slower hiring and efficiency-driven workforce changes.