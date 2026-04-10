IT shares slipped against the broader market on Friday as sector heavyweight TCS delivered quarterly earnings that failed to meet investor expectations.

Sentiment weakened further amid a muted demand outlook, cautious brokerage commentary, and rising concerns that rapidly evolving AI models could chip away at the core revenue streams of traditional IT services.

The Nifty IT index fell 2.31% to 30,904.40 while the benchmark Nifty 50 index rose 0.85% to 23,977.00.

Among the components of the Nifty IT index, Coforge (down 3.53%), Infosys (down 3.11%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.89%), Mphasis (down 2.68%) and LTIMindtree (down 1.93%) were the top losers.

Further, Tech Mahindra (down 1.76%), HCL Technologies (down 1.56%), Persistent Systems (down 1.21%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.15%) edged lower. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26. The companys revenue in dollar terms was $7,621 million, which is higher by 1.5% on a sequential basis. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) during the period under review. A global research house has reportedly maintained its 'underperform rating on TCS, saying there is "nothing to cheer. The brokerage set a target price of Rs 2,275, which implies a 12% downside as compared with its previous close of Rs 2,589 recorded on the NSE yesterday. The research house noted limited signs of a meaningful pickup in demand for the company.