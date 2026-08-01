ITC consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 19000.89 croreNet profit of ITC declined 16.21% to Rs 4394.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5244.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 19000.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21372.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19000.8921372.93 -11 OPM %27.2731.89 -PBDT5882.707550.97 -22 PBT5454.977128.01 -23 NP4394.135244.20 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content