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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2026 quarter

ITC consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 19000.89 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 16.21% to Rs 4394.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5244.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 19000.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21372.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19000.8921372.93 -11 OPM %27.2731.89 -PBDT5882.707550.97 -22 PBT5454.977128.01 -23 NP4394.135244.20 -16

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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