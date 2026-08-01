ITC consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 19000.89 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 16.21% to Rs 4394.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5244.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 19000.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21372.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19000.8921372.9327.2731.895882.707550.975454.977128.014394.135244.20

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