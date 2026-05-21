ITC consolidated net profit declines 72.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 17628.89 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 72.69% to Rs 5387.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19727.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 17628.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18565.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.46% to Rs 20689.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34746.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 78213.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74653.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.