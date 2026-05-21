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ITC consolidated net profit declines 72.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 17628.89 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 72.69% to Rs 5387.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19727.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 17628.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18565.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.46% to Rs 20689.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34746.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 78213.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74653.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17628.8918565.05 -5 78213.2874653.32 5 OPM %39.2835.12 -34.9334.80 - PBDT7619.777247.15 5 30035.6228573.26 5 PBT7197.826836.12 5 28325.0926926.94 5 NP5387.9719727.37 -73 20689.4734746.63 -40

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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