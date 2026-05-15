ITC Hotels has today signed definitive agreements for acquisition of a luxury resort in Kumarakom, Kerala - The Zuri Kumarakom, Kerala Resort & Spa (Resort). The Company will acquire 100% stake in Zuri Hotels & Resorts (ZHRPL), which owns the Resort, at an Enterprise Value of Rs. 205 crore, on a debt-free and cash free basis, subject to customary adjustments as per the definitive agreements.

The acquisition is expected to be consummated over the next few days and will enable ITC Hotels to expand its luxury portfolio in a strategic, high growth leisure destination - establishing the company's first owned resort in Kerala.