ITC Hotels reported 22.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 315.89 crore on a 18.20% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,253.70 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 414.53 crore in Q4 FY26, up 17.25% from Rs 353.52 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported an exceptional item of Rs 3.83 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 895.35 crore, up 19.41% year on year (YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from Hotels division was Rs 1,103.95 crore (up 5.86% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 13.28 crore (up 14.28% YoY) in the March26 quarter.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. If approved, the dividend will be paid between August 1014, 2026. The record date for eligibility has been fixed as May 21, 2026. ITC Hotels is an Indian hospitality company that operates and manages hotels. It has over 100 hotels and is India's third largest hotel chain. It has a franchise agreement to operate most of its hotels as part of The Luxury Collection of Marriott International. It was a subsidiary of ITC Limited until its demerger in 2025. ITC Hotels Limited, formerly a subsidiary of ITC Limited, is a leading Indian hospitality company known for its luxury accommodations and commitment to sustainable practices, operating over 140 hotels across 90+ destinations under brands like ITC Hotels, Mementos, Storii, Welcomhotel, Fortune, and WelcomHeritage.