ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.55, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% fall in NIFTY and a 8.89% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 312.55, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 23738.05. The Sensex is at 75620.9, up 0.41%. ITC Ltd has added around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50900.1, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 120.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 176.22 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 312.85, up 0.68% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 28.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% fall in NIFTY and a 8.89% fall in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 19.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.