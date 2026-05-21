ITC reports 73% drop in Q4 PAT at Rs 5,388 crore; declares final dividend of Rs 8

ITC reported a 72.68% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,387.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 19,727.37 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 5.04% YoY to Rs 17,628.89 crore during the quarter under review.

On the segmental front, the companys FMCGOthers business recorded 15.42% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 6,352.41 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from the cigarettes business rose 29.50% YoY to Rs 11,951.72 crore during the quarter.

The agri-business segment reported a 14.29% YoY decline in revenue to Rs 3,166.65 crore, while the paperboards, paper and packaging segment posted a marginal 1.82% increase in revenue to Rs 2,228.61 crore.

Profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 7,197.82 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.29% from Rs 6,836.12 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional losses of Rs 25.20 crore during the quarter. For the full financial year FY26, ITC reported a 40.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20,689.47 crore, while revenue from operations increased 4.80% YoY to Rs 78,213.28 crore. Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per ordinary share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the companys 115th Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 July 2026. If approved, the final dividend will be paid between 24 July and 29 July 2026.

Including the interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share declared earlier in January 2026, the total dividend for FY26 stands at Rs 14.50 per share. The company has fixed 27 May 2026 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the final dividend. During the year, ITC acquired 100% shareholding in Sresta Natural Bioproducts, the owner of the 24 Mantra Organic brand. The acquisition strengthens ITCs presence in the organic packaged foods segment in both domestic and international markets. ITC said Sresta has a network of around 27,500 farmers across approximately 1.4 lakh acres of farmland in India and operates multiple processing facilities. The company also has overseas subsidiaries in the United States and the UAE.