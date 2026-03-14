ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2.81 crore contract from Aeronautical Development Agency

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a new contract from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence Research and Development, Ministry of Defence.

The contract involves the deployment of 70 resources to provide manpower outsourcing services. The total contract value stands at about Rs 2.81 crore, inclusive of all taxes and duties.

According to the company, the contract will commence on 4 April 2026 and will remain valid until 3 April 2027, unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.

ITCONS E-Solutions said the contract reflects continued engagement with government agencies.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.