ITCONS E-Solutions gains after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Ministry of Defence

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.15% to Rs 269 after the company announced that it has secured a manpower outsourcing services contract worth Rs 1.71 crore from the Directorate General of Defence Estates under the Ministry of Defence.

The contract involves the deployment of 45 personnel for a period of one year and is valued at Rs 1.71 crore, inclusive of all applicable taxes and duties.

The agreement is scheduled to commence on 1 May 2026 and will remain in force until 30 April 2027, with a provision for extension upon mutual consent.

The company stated that the order marks a significant milestone and reflects continued trust from government agencies.