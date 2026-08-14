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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales decline 14.65% to Rs 425.03 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 32.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 425.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 498.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales425.03498.01 -15 OPM %0.42-1.53 -PBDT-19.59-45.45 57 PBT-32.11-60.00 46 NP-32.25-63.61 49

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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