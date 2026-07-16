For expansion of 4G network in West India

ITI has recently received work order for expansion of 4G Mobile Network in West India from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for total value of Rs 856.39 crore. The scope of work includes Planning, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 4G Mobile Network on a turnkey basis for 7613 sites in the West Zone. As part of India's Atmanirbhar telecom initiative, BSNL is implementing the prestigious project of indigenous 4G telecom equipment to achieve self reliance in the telecom segment to fulfil domestic market needs.

ITI along with TCS as a consortium partner had successfully executed the turnkey project worth Rs 2640 crore for provisioning 4G mobile network under Phase IX.2, for BSNL West Zone states that include Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai LSA. The project consisted of RF planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, integration and annual maintenance of the 4G mobile network at 23633 sites in the West Zone. On successful completion of this project, ITI has now received a work order recently for expansion of 4G Mobile Network in BSNL West Zone including saturation sites (DBN funded) for supply, installation and commissioning of 7613 sites. The total value of the order amounts to Rs 856.39 crore.