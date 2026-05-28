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ITL Finlease And Securities standalone net profit declines 79.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
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Sales decline 68.53% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of ITL Finlease And Securities declined 79.61% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.53% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.08% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.451.43 -69 0.651.67 -61 OPM %46.6782.52 --3.0854.49 - PBDT0.211.18 -82 -0.020.91 PL PBT0.181.15 -84 -0.150.78 PL NP0.211.03 -80 -0.120.66 PL

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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