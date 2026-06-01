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ITL Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 61.93 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries declined 77.57% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 61.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.28% to Rs 8.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 203.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.9355.14 12 203.03183.42 11 OPM %3.238.51 -6.827.49 - PBDT3.154.83 -35 14.5714.95 -3 PBT2.734.23 -35 12.8013.19 -3 NP0.592.63 -78 8.149.28 -12

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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