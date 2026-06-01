ITL Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 61.93 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries declined 77.57% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 61.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.28% to Rs 8.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 203.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.