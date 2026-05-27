Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 11.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.60% to Rs 272.60 crore

Net profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 11.37% to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 272.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.78% to Rs 98.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 1055.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 922.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.