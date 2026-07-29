Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 52.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 179.73 crore

Net profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 52.26% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 179.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.179.73227.909.694.4322.5815.6320.9413.8515.8210.39

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