Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 52.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 179.73 croreNet profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 52.26% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 179.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.73227.90 -21 OPM %9.694.43 -PBDT22.5815.63 44 PBT20.9413.85 51 NP15.8210.39 52
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