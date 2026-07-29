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Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 52.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 179.73 crore

Net profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 52.26% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 179.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 227.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.73227.90 -21 OPM %9.694.43 -PBDT22.5815.63 44 PBT20.9413.85 51 NP15.8210.39 52

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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