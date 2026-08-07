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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IVP standalone net profit rises 1078.15% in the June 2026 quarter

IVP standalone net profit rises 1078.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 154.73 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 1078.15% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 154.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales154.73138.19 12 OPM %13.313.08 -PBDT20.303.20 534 PBT18.761.70 1004 NP14.021.19 1078

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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