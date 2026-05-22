IVP standalone net profit rises 131.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 164.44 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 131.33% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 164.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.16% to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 594.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.