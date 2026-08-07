ixigo posts PAT of Rs 34.24 crore for Q1 FY27; clocks GTV of Rs 5,524 crore

Le Travenues Technology has reported 81% jump in net profit to Rs 34.24 crore on a 13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 356.75 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Gross transaction value (GTV) stood at Rs 5,524.33 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 19% growth on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Contribution margin (CM) increased 13% YoY to an all-time high of Rs 144.94 crore in Q1 FY27

EBITDA improved by 65% YoY at Rs 53.52 crore for Q1 FY27 from Rs 32.48 crore in the same period in the previous year. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY27 was 14% as against 10% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 44.16 crore, up 68% from Rs 26.33 crore in Q1 FY26. Le Travenues Technology said that despite a volatile operating environment, ixigo delivered another resilient quarter, underpinned by the strength of its diversified multimodal business. The Bus business, Abhibus, delivered the highest growth and Bus Contribution Margin soared 28% YoY. Despite a volatile international flights market due to the Iran conflict, as well as higher domestic fares, Flights gained market share and became ixigo's largest vertical by gross transaction value (GTV), growing 27% YoY. Trains continued to hold steady with market share gains and contribution margin improvements, despite volume pressures due to policy changes last year.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo and Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, stated: "In Q1 FY27, despite the challenging macro environment, we continued taking market share and delivered resilient growth, crossing Rs 5,524 crore quarterly GTV with an all-time high revenue and PAT. This was also the quarter when ixigos Hotels business shifted gears through the Brevistay acquisition, crossing critical mass of direct supply and room nights. We are closer to product-market fit on hotels than ever before and we are investing for growth and customer experience." Le Travenues Technology (ixigo) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels.