Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 89.71% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Iykot Hitech Toolroom reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 89.71% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.68 -90 OPM %-642.86-48.53 -PBDT-0.45-0.33 -36 PBT-0.45-0.35 -29 NP-0.45-0.35 -29

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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