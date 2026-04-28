Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Iykot Hitech Toolroom reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.66% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.