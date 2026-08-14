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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO consolidated net profit rises 103.33% in the June 2026 quarter

IZMO consolidated net profit rises 103.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 65.38 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 103.33% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.3856.51 16 OPM %25.0817.11 -PBDT16.2610.20 59 PBT12.206.00 103 NP12.206.00 103

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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