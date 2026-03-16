izmo Microsystems collaborates with CCRAFT SA and Alcyon Photonics SL

To jointly design, produce and commercialize advanced photonic integrated circuit solutions

izmo Microsystems (izmomicro), the semiconductor division of izmo, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CCRAFT SA, a Swiss thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry, and Alcyon Photonics SL, a Madrid-based leader in integrated photonics IP design. The tri-party collaboration establishes a framework for jointly designing, producing, and commercialising advanced photonic integrated circuit (PIC) solutions for the datacom, telecom, aerospace, and sensor markets.

The partnership unites three specialised entities across the photonics value chain. CCRAFT, spun out of CSEM (the Swiss Centre for Electronics and Microtechnology), operates an ISO certified 150 mm wafer foundry and is among a select few companies globally manufacturing TFLN photonic chips at scale enabling electro-optic modulators exceeding 400 Gbit/s. Alcyon Photonics delivers validated, fabrication-ready photonic IP designs with proven architecture libraries, accelerating the path from prototype to volume production.

izmomicro brings to the collaboration its advanced semiconductor packaging and co packaged optics capabilities the essential last mile of photonics commercialisation. The company recently achieved a significant breakthrough in silicon photonics packaging, becoming the first Indian company to demonstrate end-to-end silicon photonics packaging capability spanning design, simulation, optical alignment, fibre-attach, hermetic sealing, and full system-level testing. Operating from a Class 1000 cleanroom in Bangalore with 3D die stacking, flip-chip assembly, fine-pitch wire bonding, and co-packaged optics capabilities, izmomicro's packaging infrastructure is critical for translating photonic chip designs into production-ready systems a capability in high demand globally but scarce, positioning India as a credible participant in the global silicon photonics supply chain.

Under the MoU, the three companies will collaborate on delivering Alcyon's photonic IP libraries to customers, joint design and production of photonic systems, and commercialisation of jointly developed solutions. izmomicro has been designated as a preferred packaging partner and will provide design guidelines to optimise photonic integrated circuits for advanced packaging from the outset. The partnership positions izmomicro within Europe's advanced photonics ecosystem, where the European Chips Act has made photonics a strategic priority. By partnering with CCRAFT in Switzerland and Alcyon in Spain, izmomicro establishes an India-Europe technology bridge combining India's semiconductor packaging infrastructure with Europe's chip design and foundry leadership the model envisioned under India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat semiconductor initiative.