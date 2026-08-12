J A Finance standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.77% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of J A Finance rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.77% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.520.73 -29 OPM %69.2368.49 -PBDT0.310.26 19 PBT0.310.26 19 NP0.230.19 21
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