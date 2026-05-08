J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2144.9, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% jump in NIFTY and a 14.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2144.9, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24164.3. The Sensex is at 77254.26, down 0.76%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 8.87% in last one month.