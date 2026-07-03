J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2366, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2366, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24354.25. The Sensex is at 78056.84, up 0.72%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 10.89% in last one month.