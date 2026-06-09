J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2206.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2206.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.25. The Sensex is at 73727.01, up 0.28%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 0.12% in last one month.