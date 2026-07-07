J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2419.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2419.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 24472.4. The Sensex is at 78420.16, up 0.17%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 11.36% in last one month.