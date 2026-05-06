J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2141, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2141, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 9.13% in last one month.