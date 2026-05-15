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J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 286.17 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 18.63% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 286.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.91% to Rs 65.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 972.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 847.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales286.17224.25 28 972.93847.94 15 OPM %7.518.69 -8.4310.16 - PBDT26.7222.92 17 97.3295.28 2 PBT25.4121.55 18 92.1289.90 2 NP18.2115.35 19 65.8864.02 3

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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