J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 59.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.79% to Rs 315.65 croreNet profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 59.04% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 315.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 218.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales315.65218.01 45 OPM %10.629.08 -PBDT36.1523.11 56 PBT34.9721.85 60 NP25.0815.77 59
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