Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 63.41% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of J J Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.72% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.15-0.41 63 0.400.78 -49 OPM %160.00126.83 -7.5056.41 - PBDT-0.24-0.52 54 0.030.44 -93 PBT-0.24-0.52 54 0.030.44 -93 NP-0.19-0.43 56 -0.040.26 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the March 2026 quarter

The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Defence Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story