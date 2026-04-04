Jammu & Kashmir bank's gross advances jumped 16.83% to Rs 124,986.53 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 106,985.49 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Total business stood at Rs 290,340.57 crore as of 31 March 2026, up 13.61%, compared with Rs 255,554.95 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Total deposits increased 11.30% to Rs 165,354.04 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 148,569.46 crore as of 31 March 2025. CASA deposits rose 8.07% YoY to Rs 75,478.40 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Gross investment declined 1.55% to Rs 41,319.50 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 41,970.20 crore as of 31 March 2025.